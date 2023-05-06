Slain Suri’s brother alleges gunshots fired at him, police say matter under investigation

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 5

Days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed the petition for enhancing the security cover, Brij Mohan Suri, brother of slain Hindu leader Sudhir Suri, alleged that some unidentified persons fired outside his house on Thursday night. Terming it a terror attack, he said he also retaliated by firing a couple of gunshots.

Nevertheless, the police said that the matter appears to be suspicious and investigations were underway. The police authorities said that there was no confirmation of such attack. “There was no sign of firing from any person, though Suri had fired a couple of gunshots,” said Abhimanyu Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, while adding that investigations were on in this connection. Immediately after the information was received, in-charge Shivala police post and ACP Lakhwinder Singh Kaler reached the spot, he said, adding that the police was working on every possible angle.

Today, alleging inaction, Brij Mohan along with his supporters held a dharna outside Shivala police chowki. Following this, police officials reached the spot and sought 72 hours of time to further necessary action.

He said that his and Sudhir Suri’s family were continuously getting threats from virtual phone numbers. The terrorists had locations of their family members and they were threatening to kidnap and eliminate them.

He said last night, he again got a call in which the unknown callers said that they had reached outside his house. He said he informed his security men and went towards the railway tracks to find the ‘attackers’. He said the accused fired at him and that he too retaliated. He alleged that the police had not taken any action in the case so far.

Brij Mohan Suri is the brother of Hindu leader Sudhir Suri who was shot dead during a protest outside Gopal Mandir in November last year. He was killed by Sandeep Singh alias Sunny who runs a garment shop in the area.

Highly placed sources in the police said that at the time when Suri claimed to have been attacked from the railway tracks, Karmabhoomi Express train was stationed there. Suri had also sent six out of nine security persons on leave yesterday.

Timing of incident raises eyebrows

The timing of the incident has raised eyebrows as on April 27, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed the petition of Suri who had requested for enhancing the security cover. In his reply to the court, the Punjab Police had contended that already nine policemen, including seven ASIs, were deputed for his personal and residential security while 23 cops were attached with the security of Manik Suri, son of slain Hindu leader Sudhir Suri.