Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Amritsar, March 14

The police have arrested two persons in separate incidents and recovered three country-made weapons from their possession. Those arrested have been identified as Rajbir Singh, alias Kala, alias Nikku, of Batala Road and Ajay Kumar of Subhash Colony.

The police seized a 9mm calibre pistol with “USA” embossed on it along with a country-made .315 bore pistol and five rounds from Rajbir and a .32 bore pistol with five bullets from Ajay Kumar.

Giving details, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk said Rajbir was arrested from 88-foot road on the Majitha road by the police patrol party after a tip-off that he was involved in anti-social activities. The police intercepted the bike-borne youth who was later identified as Rajbir. The police also impounded his motorcycle and during search they seized two country-made pistols from him. He was produced in a local court and brought on police remand for further investigations. He said he had a robbery case registered against him at the Sadar police station four years ago.

Similarly, the police arrested Ajay Kumar who was involved in a group clash and firing incident occurred on the intervening night of March 10 and 11 at 88-foot area falling under the Sadar police station. The complainant, Gurnam Singh, had alleged that youths on two bikes were creating a ruckus in the midnight and when he went to the rooftop and looked down in the street, the unidentified persons fired around three gunshots, which also hit the window of his house.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said the police have identified four persons who were nominated in the case, besides Nikku who supplied the weapon to them. He said raids were on to nab the remaining accused. Ajay was produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigations.

