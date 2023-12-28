Vigilance catches PUDA XEN taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 27

An Executive Engineer (XEN) of the Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) identified as Gurpreet Singh was arrested by the Vigilance on the charge of corruption.

He was nabbed following a complaint by Gurdarshan Singh, a resident of Dabourji here. Gurdarshan runs a milk booth in the Galliara area near the Golden Temple.

In this complaint to the Vigilance, he had alleged that Gurpreet Singh threatened to cancel his allotment citing that he failed complete the necessary formalities.

Gurdarshan said the XEN demanded Rs 20,000 monthly bribe from him for allowing him to run his booth even after completing all the pending formalities.

Dev Dutt Sharma, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vigilance, confirmed that Gurpreet Singh was arrested. Gurpreet was caught held red-handed while accepting the bribe and the amount was recovered from him, the ACP said. He said a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Gurpreet and further probe was on.