Vigilance catches PUDA XEN taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Amritsar, December 27
An Executive Engineer (XEN) of the Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) identified as Gurpreet Singh was arrested by the Vigilance on the charge of corruption.
He was nabbed following a complaint by Gurdarshan Singh, a resident of Dabourji here. Gurdarshan runs a milk booth in the Galliara area near the Golden Temple.
In this complaint to the Vigilance, he had alleged that Gurpreet Singh threatened to cancel his allotment citing that he failed complete the necessary formalities.
Gurdarshan said the XEN demanded Rs 20,000 monthly bribe from him for allowing him to run his booth even after completing all the pending formalities.
Dev Dutt Sharma, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vigilance, confirmed that Gurpreet Singh was arrested. Gurpreet was caught held red-handed while accepting the bribe and the amount was recovered from him, the ACP said. He said a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Gurpreet and further probe was on.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi
Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport show pa...
Police authorities in Canada to make arrests in Hardeep Nijjar killing case soon: Report
The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...
Popular Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71
Had been unwell for quite some time
With Sensex at 72,360 and Nifty at 21,745, equity benchmark indices reach all-time highs
Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, Bajaj F...
Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan
The second Test between the World Test Championship winners ...