Woman posing as cop held

Amritsar, March 17

A woman posing as inspector and reader to SSP Amritsar Rural police was arrested by the Civil Lines police here yesterday. Her car had collided with another car following which the police team reached the spot at Queens Road.

The woman, identifying herself Ramandeep Kaur Randhawa, was pushing the cops for compensation of her car from the other party whose car had collided with hers.

Later, she was identified as Ranjit Kaur of Partap Nagar. She was arrested and a case of fraud and forgery has been registered against her.

Sub-Inspector Daljit Singh who lodged the FIR said yesterday two cars BMW with registration number DL-1C-M-6898 and a Swift Dzire with PB-01-D-3782 number plate collided near Grand Hotel on Queens Road. The woman who was in BMW came out and identified herself as Ramandeep Kaur Randhawa, reader to SSP Amritsar Rural. In the accident the rear view mirror of her car was broken. She was repeatedly pressurising the cops for ensuring compensation to her from other party in the Swift car.

He said the police got suspicious and took both parties to the police station. The police investigated and contacted Amritsar rural police authorities to confirm her identity which was found to be fake as no one with the name of Ramandeep Kaur was posted as reader. He said later she was identified as Ranjit Kaur of Partap Nagar.

During probe the police found that she had a number of criminal cases against her including of illegal sand mining at Ajnala police station here in October last year.

