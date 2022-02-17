LIC sits over Rs21K cr unclaimed funds

New Delhi, February 16
Insurance behemoth LIC had unclaimed funds to the tune of Rs 21,539 crore as of September 2021, according to draft prospectus (DRHP) filed for IPO with SEBI. This includes interest earned over the outstanding unclaimed amount.
As per the DRHP, the unclaimed amount was at Rs 18,495 crore at the end of March 2021 and Rs 16,052.65 crore at the end of March 2020. — PTI
DHRP findings
Every insurer is required to display information about any unclaimed amount of Rs1,000 or more on their respective websites
