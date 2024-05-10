SBI profit grows 18% to Rs 21,384 crore in Q4

PTI

Mumbai, May 9

The country’s largest lender SBI on Thursday reported 18.18 per cent growth in March quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 21,384.15 crore as against Rs 18,093.84 crore in the year-ago period. On a standalone basis, profit grew to Rs 20,698.35 crore from Rs 16,694.51 crore a year ago, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Shares up 1%; mcap jumps Rs 8,255 cr Shares of SBI on Thursday climbed 1.14 per cent to Rs 819.65 apiece on the BSE on a strong Q4 performance

Its market capitalisation (mcap) jumped Rs 8,255.27 crore to Rs 7,31,505.82 crore

Consolidated net profit in fiscal year 2023-24 was up 20.55 per cent to Rs 67,084.67 crore as against Rs 55,648.17 crore in FY23. In Q4 FY24, total income rose to Rs 1.28 lakh crore from Rs 1.06 lakh crore in the year-ago period, while operating expenses grew at a relatively slower rate at Rs 30,276 crore from the year-ago period’s Rs 29,732 crore.

There was an improvement in gross non-performing assets ratio to 2.24 per cent as on March 31, 2024, as against 2.78 per cent in the year-ago period and 2.42 per cent at the end of December quarter.

#Mumbai