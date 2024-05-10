26-year-old strangled to death

Mohali, May 9
A 26-year-old man was strangulated to death outside an educational institution in Sector 82 this evening. The police said the deceased, Karanvir Singh, had an argument over a girl with an unidentified youth, after which a scuffle ensued. Police officials said during the scuffle, the suspect strangled Karanvir to death and fled.
The victim, Karanvir Singh, son of a Sector 62 realtor, was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Senior police officials reached the spot and began an investigation.
The police have taken the body into their possession and kept it in the mortuary of Civil Hospital Phase 6.
