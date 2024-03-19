3 faint cleaning factory unit

Mohali, March 18
Three persons lost consciousness while cleaning a unit of an agrochemical manufacturing company on Dera Bassi-Mubarikpur road today. The victims, Mohit, Sohan, and Ashu, were rushed to a private hospital in Dera Bassi, where Sohan and Ashu regained consciousness in the evening and were discharged. Mohit was referred to a hospital in Panchkula after his condition did not improve. Mohit and Ashu entered the unit and lost consciousness. Sohan, who was employed in the security wing of the unit, tried to evacuate them, but he too fell unconscious.
