Amid cold conditions, Chandigarh schools up to classes 8 to remain closed till January 14

Chandigarh, January 7
The Chandigarh education department on Sunday said there will be no physical classes in schools till January 13 for students up to Class 8 due to the prevailing cold weather conditions.
The schools will reopen on January 15.
“The schools may organise online classes for their students of these classes,” an order issued by the director of school education of the Union territory said.
“In view of the prevailing weather conditions, there will be no classes, in physical mode, up to class VIII in any government, government-aided and recognised private schools of UT Chandigarh for the next six days...,” it said.
For Classes 9 to 12 in all government, government-aided and recognised private schools of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, timings shall be as per the order issued on January 6, the director of school education said.
The department had on Saturday ordered that schools would not open before 9:30 am and close no later than 3 pm.
