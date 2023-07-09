Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Chandigarh, July 9
The City has recorded the highest 24-hour rainfall in July from Saturday to Sunday, breaking the record of nearly 23 years. It is also this season’s highest-ever rainfall in 24 hours.
As per the IMD, Chandigarh recorded 322.2 mm rain in 24 hours.
The City had earlier recorded the highest-ever rainfall of 262 mm rainfall on July 18, 2000.
Heavy rain led to waterlogging and traffic jams at several parts of the City.
#TrafficAlert:-— Chandigarh Traffic Police (@trafficchd) July 9, 2023
The general public is being informed that due to rain there is water logging issue at
1. khudda Lahora T-Point near School/Gurudwara and the road coming from Mullanpur Barrier towards 66KV light point has been closed and traffic is being diverted from this point. pic.twitter.com/b2VF8vamaP
#TrafficAlert— Chandigarh Traffic Police (@trafficchd) July 9, 2023
The general public is being informed that a tree has fallen at
1. The road going from kaimbwala turn towards Kaimbwala village and this stretch of road has been closed and the traffic is being diverted from this point. pic.twitter.com/k2Pa7zXAcC
#TrafficAdvisory:-— Chandigarh Traffic Police (@trafficchd) July 9, 2023
The general public is being informed that the slow carriageway road in front of Petrol pump Sec-20C Dakshin Marg has caved in and a pothole has emerged. The Concerned Road Wing department has been apprised for immediate measures. pic.twitter.com/nhO95ACuQ3
#TrafficAlert #TrafficAdvisory— Chandigarh Traffic Police (@trafficchd) July 9, 2023
The #generalpublic is being #informed that due to continuous rainfall and the opening of Gates of Sukhna Lake, the water flow level in sukhna chow has increased and water is overflowing at low-level bridges of Sukhna chow at following locations: pic.twitter.com/hCrMwcgNNM
#TrafficAlert:-— Chandigarh Traffic Police (@trafficchd) July 9, 2023
The general public is being informed that road dividing sec 14/15, sector 14 side has caved in and the traffic is being diverted from sector 14/15 light point towards PGI Chowk. The Concerned Road Wing department has been apprised for immediate measures. pic.twitter.com/krz4PeG3PF
