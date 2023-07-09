Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 9

Incessant rain lashed Punjab on Sunday, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic snarls. For the second consecutive day, Mohali, Rupnagar and Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib received heavy rain.

Waterlogging situation was witnessed across Mohali after rain water entered hundreds of houses across the city.

Incessant rain hit the rail and road traffic in the state leaving the residents harried.

Flood-like situation was witnessed in most parts of Patiala as rain water entered houses of people in old city area.

Residents alongside Ghaggar River were put on high alert owing to the rise in water level.

Fencing along the Indo-Pak border in the Mamdot area of Ferozepur district was damaged due to the heavy spell of rain in the area. The water level in Sutlej has also increased in Moga, Ferozepur districts.

Train services in Ropar district were suspended after high alert was declared by deputy commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav.

Water entered in several localities of district's Nurpur Bedi town and a large number of houses in surrounding villages.

Ropar administration releases flood control room numbers as water level in all tributaries of Sutlej including. Swan and Budhki reached at alarming level.

According to weather department, heavy rain is likely to occur over Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Mansa, Muktsar, Patiala, Sangrur, and Tarn Taran in the next three hours.

The Met office has issued a warning of isolated extremely heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand throughout Sunday. Heavy to very heavy rain is predicted in isolated areas of Jammu and Kashmir until Monday, and in eastern Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab until Sunday.

#Gurdaspur #Mohali