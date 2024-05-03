Chandigarh: Sec 51/52 road closed today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Roads leading to the Sector 51/52 stretch on the Vikas Marg will be closed on Friday from 10 am to 10 pm. The Municipal Corporation will connect the pipe line laid between Sector 39 and MES, Chandimandir. The MC has appealed to the public to take alternative routes. TNS

Youth arrested for snatching

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a 19-year-old youth for snatching a mobile phone. Durgesh Kumar of Dhanas had reported that on April 26, he was returning home on bicycle when a motorcycle-borne youth snatched his mobile phone at the Sector 27/28/29/30 chowk. During investigation, Sahil of Maloya was arrested. TNS

Mohali resident held with ganja

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a 28-year-old resident of Mohali with 4.29 gram ganja. The suspect, identified as Rajat Gupta, was arrested on the Sector 49/50 road. A case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station. TNS

Man booked for cheating people

Chandigarh: An unidentified person has been booked by the police for duping several persons of their hard-earned money on the pretext of providing them job in the Municipal Corporation (MC). A case has been registered at the Sarangpur police station. TNS

Youth held for raping Child

Dera Bassi: The police have arrested a Jawaharpur resident, Alok Kumar (20), for violating an eight-year-old girl. In her complaint to the police, the victim's mother stated that the child, a Class 4 student, confided in her that the youth used to molest her. A case under Sections 376A and 376B, along with the POCSO Act, has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station. The suspect was produced in court and sent to police remand for one day. TNS

Domestic help booked for rape

Zirakpur: The police have registered a case against a Delhi resident, Chotu, for raping a girl at Rajouri Garden. The victim's mother, a resident of VIP Road, Zirakpur, stated that she works as domestic help and had sent her daughter to Delhi for work on the recommendation of her employer last month. She said a youth named Chotu was already employed there as domestic help, adding that he allegedly raped her daughter. She said when the condition of the girl deteriorated, the employer dropped her back at Zirakpur. The police said a case has been registered on the basis of the statement by the victim’s mother; however, the suspect is at large. TNS

Road accident victim succumbs

Zirakpur: A 20-year-old youth, Sunil, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday after being hit by a car driver near Sanoli village in Zirakpur on April 24. The deceased, a native of Moradabad, was going from Mubarikpur to Zirakpur on his bike when a car driver hit him near Sanoli village around 9.30 pm. On the basis of a statement by the deceased's brother, Sonu, a case has been registered at the Zirakpur police station. TNS

Man held for thrashing minor

Ambala: The police have arrested a man for thrashing a minor boy (7) and threatening to kill him on Thursday. The suspect has been identified as Naresh Kumar. The police said he was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. The police said the suspect was arrested on the basis of a complaint by the father of the victim.

