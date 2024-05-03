Chandigarh: Undertrial let off briefly to visit eatery, cop held

Chandigarh, May 2
The UT police arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for letting off an undertrial in an immigration fraud case for over 90 minutes to visit a restaurant in Mohali.
The police said ASI Jasbir Singh, posted at the Police Lines, Sector 26, was assigned the duty to take Devinder Singh Gill, the undertrial, from Burail jail and produce him in the District Court, Sector 43, for a hearing on April 30.
The ASI, however, allowed Gill to leave for lunch with another person named Harish.
The police said Gill and Harish later went to a restaurant in Mohali where they consumed beer and snacks. Gill was then dropped off back at the District Courts by Harish.
The police said a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 36 police station.
