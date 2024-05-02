Court dismisses constable’s bail plea in extortion case

Chandigarh , May 1
Additional Session Judge Ashwani Kumar has dismissed a bail application of constable Shiv Kumar arrested in connection with an alleged Rs 1-crore extortion case.
The police had registered a case on a complaint of Sanjay Goyal against Naveen Phogat former Additional SHO of Sector 39 police station and other cops. Goyal alleged Phogat and others forcefully took Rs 1.01 crore from him from Sector 40 market on August 4 last year. Shiv Kumar’s counsel said his client was arrested on August 9, 2023 and since then he was in custody. The public prosecutor opposed the bail plea.
