  • Chandigarh
  • Court slaps Rs 30K fine on man for selling food without licence

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 3

Chief Judicial Magistrate Sachin Yadav has imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on shopkeeper Mohammad Sabir of Mani Majra for manufacturing and selling food items without having a licence mandatory under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The court also sentenced the convict to undergo imprisonment till the rising of the Court.

The Food Safety Officer, in a complaint, said during an inspection at the accused’s sweet shop in Mani Majra in 2021, it was found that it was operating without a licence.

The accused’s counsel said neither any sample of food was taken by the FSO, nor raw material for preparation were collected, and the case has been falsely foisted upon the accused.

The public prosecutor argued that it has been established that accused had been running food business without licence. After hearing arguments, the court said the prosecution has established that Sabir was found making patisa sweets sans a licence.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

