Chandigarh University youth festival concludes

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 26

Hundreds of students and faculty became part of cultural extravaganzas and breathtaking performances at Chandigarh University’s youth festival “CU Fest 2022” at the Gharuan campus.

Students from various departments participated in the two-day long youth festival and exhibited their skills in competitions such as painting, rangoli, clay modelling, folk orchestra, band, singing, mimicry, debate, folk dance, mehandi, poster making, skit, story telling and poetry.

The fest was inaugurated by Dr Madhav Kaushik, vice-president of the Rashtriya Sahitya Akademi. Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu and Pro-Chancellor Dr RS Bawa were also present on the occasion. —