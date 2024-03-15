Chandigarh Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor launches project to boost water supply in Maloya

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor today launched work of laying a new water supply pipeline from water works Sector 39 to Maloya village in presence of area councillor Nirmala Devi.

He said the existing cast iron (CI) water supply line that has been in use for approximately 40 years. It passes through challenging terrain of a jungle behind Snehalaya and is prone to frequent cracks and repairs.

Given difficulties in maintaining and repairing the line, urgent replacement with a new ductile iron (DI) water supply line has become necessary to prevent water scarcity and disruptions, especially during the summer season, the Mayor said.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said the estimated cost of the project was Rs 68.35 lakh and work will be completed by next month.

Besides, Dhalor inaugurated a renovated Community Centre at EWS Colony, Maloya.

Municipal Commissioner Mitra said the renovation project was completed with an expenditure of Rs 23.10 lakh.

Revamped market inaugurated

The Mayor today inaugurated a revamped market in Sector 34 in presence of area councillor Prem Lata and office-bearers of Market Welfare Association.

Mitra said revamped market would undoubtedly elevate the shopping experience and attract more footfall, bolstering the local economy. She said one of the notable features of the revamped market was installation of old MS railings. These railings not only serve as a safety measure, but also add a touch of elegance to the surroundings, she said.

