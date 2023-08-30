Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 29

Ten days after Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit asked the city Municipal Corporation to roll back its decision on charging double parking rates on four-wheelers registered outside the tricity, the MC House today refused to withdraw the decision as of now.

Neither the agenda regarding the parking issue was brought nor was it discussed while approving the minutes of the last House meeting. As the meeting was about to end, AAP councillor Jasbir Singh Laddi asked about the Governor’s direction. Mayor Anup Gupta told him that he had not received anything in writing regarding it.

The Mayor asked the councillors about their views on rollback of the double parking fee. No councillor objected. After that the Mayor said a delegation would soon meet the Governor on the issue.

“None of the councillors from any party spoke against the proposal. As of now, we are going ahead with the current proposal,” the Mayor told reporters after the meeting.

It was during the Administrator’s Advisory Council meeting that Purohit unequivocally expressed his disapproval of such a practice and emphasised disparity in parking charges based on the vehicle’s registration was unacceptable. He had directed the civic body to annul the proposal right away.

Purohit had asserted such a disparity must not be allowed to creep in. Following this, the Mayor had said the proposal would be reviewed at the upcoming House meeting.

At its meeting on July 25, the corporation had approved the levy of double parking charges on four-wheelers registered outside the tricity. The move was opposed by people from all walks of life.

As per the current approved agenda, car parking charges will be Rs 15 for four hours. For parking up to 8 hours, Rs 20 will be charged. After that, Rs 10 will be charged per hour. All these charges will be double for outstation four-wheelers. However, the House had approved free parking for two-wheelers and electric vehicles (EVs). These charges will apply once the MC hires an agency under a new tender to be floated soon to introduce FASTag-based parking lots.

What Purohit said earlier

During the Administrator’s Advisory Council meeting, Purohit had emphasised disparity in parking charges based on the vehicle’s registration was unacceptable. He had directed the civic body to annul the proposal right away. The Mayor had said the proposal would be reviewed at the upcoming House meeting.

‘No objections by councillors’ None of the councillors from any party spoke against the proposal. As of now, we are going ahead with the current proposal. — Anup Gupta, Mayor

#Banwarilal Purohit