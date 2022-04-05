Chandigarh Excise officials crack down on book shops, slap Rs 2 lakh fine

Chandigarh, April 4
On a tip-off that no invoice was being issued to parents who purchased books from stores in the city, the Excise and Taxation Department carried out an inspection of books and stationery shops today.
Show-cause notices were issued to various booksellers and uniform dealers for non-issuance of tax invoices. Ten show-cause notices, slapping a fine of approximately Rs2 lakh, were issued to 11 book and stationery shops in the city.
The shops inspected by excise and taxation officers were Popular Book Depot, Sector 22, Happy Book Depot, Sector 22, Modern Book Store, Sector 22, Ramesh Book Store, Sector 23, Manchanda Mixed Bag, Sector 19, Surinder Stationers, Sector 19, Krishna Traders, Sector 19, Baba Garments, Mani Majra, Naveen Hosiery, Mani Majra, and Paul Book Bepot, Sector 46.
