Farmers block road in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 26

On a call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, farm unions started a protest on the road at Sector 65 in Phase 11 here, which affected the movement of vehicles since morning.

Hundreds of protesters, who have come from areas across the state, have lined up their tractor-trailers, SUVs and buses on both sides of the road in Phase 11. Arrival of protesters continued when the reports last came in.

Farmers' vehicles lined up on the road at Sector 65, Phase 11, in Mohali on Sunday.

Farmer leaders addressed the gathering from a makeshift stage near Mohali-Chandigarh border. They criticised the Central Government’s rigid stand and exhorted the protesters to be ready for a long haul ahead.

Police deployed near the barricades at the protest site.

With aggressive posturing, the farm leaders are viewing the demonstration as a show of strength and a gauge to the government’s reaction to it. A meeting of group leaders among themselves was scheduled to be held here later in the day to chalk out the future strategy of the protest.

Meanwhile, heavy police force was deployed on both sides of the border. The roads have been heavily barricaded.

The SSPs of Mohali and Chandigarh also held a meeting at the spot and oversaw the law and order situation.

Tippers have been used to block the road on Jagatpura-Chandigarh barrier. Water cannons, fire engines, anti-riot vehicles and Rapid Action Force have also been deployed on Chandigarh side.

Farmers holding flags dotted the protest site with community lunch being cooked on the roadside. Personnel of the Mohali police were seen sipping tea and partaking of langar near the protesters’ camp in the afternoon.

Commuters’ guide

Commuters going towards International Airport, Aerocity, Bestech side and Punjab are advised to take a right from Faidan barrier/Junction No. 63, then a left from slip road at Sector-46/47/48/49/Junction No. 62 chowk and go straight towards the Airport Road, Mohali.

Those going to Patiala, Sangrur, Sirsa side from Chandigarh are advised to go from Tribune Chowk towards Zirakpur side.

RAF deployed

Tippers have been used to block the road on Jagatpura-Chandigarh barrier. Water cannons, fire engines, anti-riot vehicles and Rapid Action Force have also been deployed on Chandigarh side.

#Mohali #Samyukt Kisan Morcha