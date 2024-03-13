Fifth arrest in fake NOC case

Mohali, March 12

The police have made the fifth arrest — Kapil Gupta of Dera Bassi — in the fake NOC case of the Dera Bassi tehsil office today. The suspect was produced in a local court today.

SHO Dera Bassi Ajitesh Kaushal said, “The court has sent Kapil to police remand for two days. The remaining suspects would be arrested soon.”

