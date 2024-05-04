GMCH-32 doctor patents invention

Chandigarh, May 3
Dr Vinod Kumar of Ophthalmology Dept, GMCH Sector 32, along with Dr Meenakshi Wadhwani from Delhi received patent certificate for their inventions — Crutch-fitted Spectacles and Crutch Assembly for Spectacles. It can help in lifting upper eyelid with drooping eyelids due to severe ptosis, myasthenia gravis.
