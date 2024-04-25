Gursewak, Navjot win district-level weightlifting meet

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 24
Gursewak Singh lifted 225 kg and Navjot Kaur 95 kg to win the first place in the district-level weightlifting competition in boys and girls categories, respectively, at Mata Gujri College here today.
Hundreds of boys and girls participated in the competition. College principal Dr Kashmir Singh, who inaugurated the event, called upon the youth to adopt sports as it not only kept them away from drugs but also brought discipline in life.
College assistant professor Dr Harjit Kaur said the winning teams of these competitions would participate in the state-level weightlifting competitions.
