INDIA VOTES 2024: To take on rivals, city BJP sets up hi-tech war room

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 1

To bolster its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections here, the city BJP has set up a hi-tech war room at Kamalam, the party office in Sector 33.

An anchor records a presentation. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

A news channel-like advanced studio has been established where the party is working on churning out BJP-themed songs, raps and other Chandigarh-related videos. So much so that even two professional female anchors have been hired. They will go among people in different parts of the city and interview them.

The saffron party has installed advanced equipment like teleprompter at the office where BJP leaders will be interviewed by anchors. The leaders who matter will also issue their video messages from here.

Will propagate works done under Modi We have collected data of different Central and UT schemes and are now busy in presentation work. We have a team of volunteers and professionals working towards propagating welfare works done under PM Narendra Modi in the past 10 years. —Sanjeev Rana, Secretary, City BJP

A battery of cameramen, designers, video editors and creative writers are already on the job. They are making videos on city-based projects and infrastructure. The party is also going to launch its YouTube and Instagram channels. Besides, the BJP has already set up a call centre to take people’s suggestions and communicate with them on various matters.

“This is one-of-its-kind studio. Our focus is to reach out to maximum people through this medium. We had space on the first floor and it was re-fabricated to set up a studio in no time,” said city BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra.

The brain behind the studio, city BJP secretary Sanjeev Rana, who has over a decade of professional experience in this field, told Chandigarh Tribune, “We have already collected relevant data of different Central and UT schemes and are now only busy in presentation work. We have a young team of volunteers and professionals, who are working towards propagating welfare works done under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in the past 10 years.”

“Whether it is Ujjwala Yojana, Awas Yojana, project of giving licence to registered street vendors or any other welfare scheme, we have collected the data related to it and are going to feature the beneficiaries of such schemes in our presentations. Major issues of Article 370 and Ram Mandir will be at the core of our campaign. These two are not only personal, but country’s issues too,” added Rana, who heads the local BJP media cell.

