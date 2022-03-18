Junior boxing gold winner felicitated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

Adviser to the UT Administrator Dharam Pal and Secretary, Sports, SS Gill honoured Krrish Pal, who has made the country proud and also fulfilled the promise he made to his father late Ram Lakhan Pal by winning gold in the 46kg weight category of the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championship held in Amman, Jordan, from February 28 to March 15.

Krrish, a student of Class X at Government Model High School, Sector.43-A, Chandigarh, beat Tajikistan’s Anushervon Fazylov 4-1 in the final.

The Adviser congratulated Krrish and also felicitated his coach Bhagwant Singh.