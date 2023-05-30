Minister finds six staffers absent at Horticulture Department office in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 29

The Minister of Horticulture and Information and Public Relations, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, conducted a surprise checking at the head office of the Director, Horticulture Department, at 7:30 am today. Six employees were found absent during checking.

The minister asked officers and employees to be punctual in the office. The minister also reviewed various schemes of the department. He instructed officials that the departmental schemes should be propagated and extended to farmers so that they could avail their maximum benefits.