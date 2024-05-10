 MoU signed : The Tribune India

campus notes

MoU signed

MoU signed

Panjab University

The university had signed a MoU with Intel India. The event was presided over by Secretary of Higher Education Sanjay K Murthy. This MoU would help the university offer joint programmes under NEP 2020 using Intel’s Digital Readiness Platform.

Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, PU

Tuhin Subhra Dutta of the university bagged the ‘PharmaInnova Award 2023-24’ instituted by the Rajnibhai V Patel Trust under the patronage of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. He would be awarded a trophy with Rs 1 lakh as a prize. His mentor, Professor Ranju Bansal, would also be felicitated with a certificate and Rs 50,000.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Chd

The college organised a library orientation and field trip for the students of Holy Child School, Panchkula. The outreach programme aimed to foster literacy skills and promote a reading culture among school students. The students were acquainted with library operations and gained practical insights into management. The students were introduced to the various print and digital resources of the library with the aim of helping them develop digital literacy skills and adapt to technological advancements.

Govt College of Education, Sec 20, Chd

The college organised their annual prize distribution function. Around 177 awards, one roll of honour, 35 college colours and merit certificates were awarded to achievers. Akhil Kumar, DANICS, Additional Secretary Personnel and Health and Director AYUSH, Chandigarh Administration, along with the principal, Dr Sapna Nanda, presented the awards. The college magazine ‘The Educational Observer’ along with coffee table books ‘Newsletter of NSS’ and ‘The Tinker Times’ were also released at the event.

Aryans Institute of Nursing, Chd

A seminar on infection, ‘Prevention and Control Education Programme’ was organised at the institute in association with Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Mullanpur. The infection control nurse at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Sneha, attended the event. Discussions were made about the infection prevention and control (IPC) that affects all patient care activities in healthcare settings, including the prevention of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which is an essential component of healthcare quality and patient safety.

Sri Sukhmani College of Nursing

The college organised a freshmen’s party for the new batch of BSc nursing students. The director, Kawanljeet Kaur, addressed the students and faculty. A cultural programme was organised, and the winners were awarded with trophies. Prithvi Chandra won Mr Fresher, and Muskan was adjudged Ms Fresher. Bhaskar and Geetika won the Mr and Ms Personality titles, respectively.

