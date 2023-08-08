No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers visiting Delhi: Administrator

IANS
Chandigarh, August 8
Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit on Tuesday prohibited air travel and star hotels for officers of the UT visiting Delhi.
In a letter to the Advisor, he said: "As responsible officers, it is our moral duty that public money shouldn't be squandered and wasteful expenditure shouldn't be accepted at any cost.
"In this regard, a news item relating to the expenses incurred by the officers of Chandigarh Administration was brought to my notice. In the news item it was reported that officers stayed in five-star hotels in Delhi and travelled by business class in commercial flights.
"After a careful consideration of present circumstances, from henceforth, it is directed that no air travel is allowed to Delhi. All officials travelling to Delhi would travel by Shatabdi and Vande Bharat trains. Further, officials will stay at UT Guest House, Punjab Bhawan, or Haryana Bhawan but not in any star hotels," Purohit added.
