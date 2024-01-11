No respite, max temperature hovers around 10°C in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 10

There was no respite from biting cold as the day temperature almost remained the same as yesterday.

From 10.5°C maximum temperature yesterday, it slightly rose to 10.8°C today, which is 5 degrees below normal. Yesterday was the coldest January day in eight years. Before this, it was in 2015 when the lowest maximum temperature of 9.9°C was recorded in January. In 2016, it was 11°C.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature slightly fell from 7.4°C yesterday to 7.2°C today — one degree above normal.

The day temperature is expected to rise in the coming days, while the maximum temperature is likely to reach 16°C by January 14. The minimum temperature is expected to remain the same.

Meanwhile, it is expected to be clear sky with moderate to dense fog on Thursday. Shallow to moderate fog is likely on Friday. — TNS

2 flights cancelled, 10 delayed

Mohali: Two flights were cancelled and 10 delayed due to various reasons, including fog and low visibility, at the SBSI Airport here on Wednesday. One departing flight to Jaipur (3:45 pm) and one arrival from Jaipur (2:25 pm) were cancelled. Both (departure and arrival) Dubai flights were late by around half an hour. Mostly, the delayed flights were around one hour behind the schedule.