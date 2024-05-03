Panel discusses issues concerning road safety

Chandigarh, May 2
A meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) was held today to discuss and update the status of various issues.
The meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner was attended by the SSP, Traffic & Security, besides representatives of various departments of the UT Administration and the Municipal Corporation (MC).
Several agenda items, including installation of automatic traffic control (ATC) signal at intersection near the Khuda Lahora bridge on Madhya Marg, yellow road marking in the middle of the road on Vigyan Path along with required road signages to avoid overtaking, linking of road from the colony number 4 light point with the peripheral road of Dariya village and installation of blinker lights on road entry/exit points merging with V-3, V-4 and V-5 roads in the city, were taken up during the meeting.
In addition, the action taken on the agenda points of the last meeting was presented before the committee.
