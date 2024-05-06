PO wanted in 7 cases arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A proclaimed offender (PO), who was wanted in seven cases, has been arrested by the UT police. The accused has been identified as Sonu Bhardwaj, a resident of Sector 55. He is a BCom graduate and works as a cook. The police said the accused was declared PO in seven cases registered against him at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Man injured in road accident

Chandigarh: A man was injured in a road accident in Sector 50. Gurjeet Singh, a resident of Mohali, reported that his car was hit by an SUV driven by Gurpreet Singh of Sector 44. He sustained injury and was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32. The police have registered a case at the Sector 49 police station. The accused driver was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

One arrested for drinking in public

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man for consuming liquor in a public place. The police said Sanjay Sharma (32), a resident of Deep Complex, Hallo Majra, was arrested while he was consuming liquor near a liquor vend in Sector 27. He was arrested and later released on bail.

Basketball meet for special kids

Chandigarh: Special Olympics Bharat, Chandigarh, in association with Vivek High School, Sector 38, organised a unified basketball tournament in which special children along with normal children participated. Around 40 children participated in the event. The event concluded with distribution of medals and certificates to the winners and participants. TNS

Abhishek claims fifer

Chandigarh: Abhishek Joshi claimed five wickets while conceding 24 runs as St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, defeated Team Liberals by 48 runs in the 14th Summer League Cricket Tournament. Batting first, the Sector 44 team scored 166 with the help of Harjagteshwar (55), Aujas Sharma (34), Arindham Chadha (18) and Bhavik Goel (13). Parv claimed five wickets for the bowling side, while Akhil and Mihir Thakur got two each. In reply, Team Liberals were bundled out at 118. Anay Ojha (38), Lovepreet (20) and Ashwin Rao (11) remained the major contributors. Joshi’s spell was supported by Parth and Chadha, as the duo claimed a wicket each. Rajdeep Rohila (best batsman), Joshi (best bowler),Aayan Arora (best wicketkeeper), Parth and Ashmit (best fielders) were also awarded. TNS

Arjun, Gagan shine with bat

Chandigarh: Arjun (63) and Gagan Verma (54) scored unbeaten contributions as CL Champs Cricket Academy, Panchkula, recorded a 10-wicket win over RG Cricket Academy during the 1st Mahatma Hansraj Boys U-23 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, the RG boys posted 125 with the help of Rohit Thapa (34), Devesh Panday (21), Shubham Arya (15) and Divyansh Gujjar (14). Akhilesh Bindal claimed three wickets, while Chinmay Gupta and Ansh took two each for the bowling side. Raman Kataria and Kartavya Jagdev claimed a wicket each. TNS

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.