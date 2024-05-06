 PO wanted in 7 cases arrested : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

in brief

PO wanted in 7 cases arrested

PO wanted in 7 cases arrested

A proclaimed offender (PO), who was wanted in seven cases, has been arrested by the UT police.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A proclaimed offender (PO), who was wanted in seven cases, has been arrested by the UT police. The accused has been identified as Sonu Bhardwaj, a resident of Sector 55. He is a BCom graduate and works as a cook. The police said the accused was declared PO in seven cases registered against him at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Man injured in road accident

Chandigarh: A man was injured in a road accident in Sector 50. Gurjeet Singh, a resident of Mohali, reported that his car was hit by an SUV driven by Gurpreet Singh of Sector 44. He sustained injury and was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32. The police have registered a case at the Sector 49 police station. The accused driver was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

One arrested for drinking in public

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man for consuming liquor in a public place. The police said Sanjay Sharma (32), a resident of Deep Complex, Hallo Majra, was arrested while he was consuming liquor near a liquor vend in Sector 27. He was arrested and later released on bail.

Basketball meet for special kids

Chandigarh: Special Olympics Bharat, Chandigarh, in association with Vivek High School, Sector 38, organised a unified basketball tournament in which special children along with normal children participated. Around 40 children participated in the event. The event concluded with distribution of medals and certificates to the winners and participants. TNS

Abhishek claims fifer

Chandigarh: Abhishek Joshi claimed five wickets while conceding 24 runs as St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, defeated Team Liberals by 48 runs in the 14th Summer League Cricket Tournament. Batting first, the Sector 44 team scored 166 with the help of Harjagteshwar (55), Aujas Sharma (34), Arindham Chadha (18) and Bhavik Goel (13). Parv claimed five wickets for the bowling side, while Akhil and Mihir Thakur got two each. In reply, Team Liberals were bundled out at 118. Anay Ojha (38), Lovepreet (20) and Ashwin Rao (11) remained the major contributors. Joshi’s spell was supported by Parth and Chadha, as the duo claimed a wicket each. Rajdeep Rohila (best batsman), Joshi (best bowler),Aayan Arora (best wicketkeeper), Parth and Ashmit (best fielders) were also awarded. TNS

Arjun, Gagan shine with bat

Chandigarh: Arjun (63) and Gagan Verma (54) scored unbeaten contributions as CL Champs Cricket Academy, Panchkula, recorded a 10-wicket win over RG Cricket Academy during the 1st Mahatma Hansraj Boys U-23 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, the RG boys posted 125 with the help of Rohit Thapa (34), Devesh Panday (21), Shubham Arya (15) and Divyansh Gujjar (14). Akhilesh Bindal claimed three wickets, while Chinmay Gupta and Ansh took two each for the bowling side. Raman Kataria and Kartavya Jagdev claimed a wicket each. TNS

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

2
Delhi

Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

3
World

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

4
Punjab

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

5
Jalandhar

Charanjit Channi calls attack on IAF’s convoy ‘stunt’; triggers a row

6
India

Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? Here is what he has to say

7
Features

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

8
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut confuses Tejashwi Yadav with Tejasvi Surya; becomes butt of jokes on social media

9
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera resigns from party, cites opposition to Ram temple visit

10
India

Public at large thinks criminal trials are ‘neither free nor fair’, laments Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate

Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate

Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians

Says Sikh community feeling unsafe after Nijjar’s killing

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year

Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC

Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC

Flags ineffective cross-examination of hostile witnesses by ...

Ignore summons by Bengal police: Governor to staff

Ignore summons by Bengal police: Governor to staff


Cities

View All

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

5.73 lakh MT wheat reaches grain markets for procurement

Fire breaks out at house on Batala Road

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

It’s Modi vs Manish Tewari in ads at PBS docking stations

Manish Tewari slams rival over promise of turning dump into football ground in 3 months

Will press the ‘reset button’ for administrative reforms: Sanjay Tandon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Polling officers train in heat wave management

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

Yadav takes charge as Delhi Congress chief

BJP highlights social media’s role in politics

Kejriwal’s arrest a bid to silence his voice, says Sunita

Ahead of elections, Capital witnesses historic rise in youth voter registration

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Man dies, wife injured in mishap

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2 sector officers face action for negligence

Polling staff apprised of election procedure

Perform duties with utmost dedication, DC to polling staff

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

Workshop on linguistics, phonetics, communication

Hockey player ends life by jumping into canal