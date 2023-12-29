Police to organise sporting events across Panchkula in fight against drugs

Tribune News Service

PAnchkula, December 28

The Panchkula police will soon start holding competitions in kabaddi, football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling and other sports among youths across the ditrict to spread awareness against drugs. The Panchkula police have identified 30 grounds for the same.

Officials said the Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur Singh had directed police officers throughout the state to hold sports competitions to help keep youth away from drugs.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manpreet Singh Sudan, here, said the police department had started the special campaign. The competitions will be held under the leadership of all police station in-charges. “Sports grounds are being prepared in rural and urban areas,” he added.

The grounds being prepared are at Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 7, Panchkula, Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 6, Panchkula and villages, including Morni, Billa, Jaswantgarh, Ambwala, Bataud, Barwala, Bhareili, Bahlon among others. He said that the campaign will help motivate young people of the district to steer clear of the menace of drug abuse.

