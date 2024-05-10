Punjab cops nab bouncer’s ‘killers’ after brief encounter

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 9

Punjab Police today claimed to have solved the murder of bouncer Munish Rana within 48 hours with the arrest of two shooters of the Lucky Patial gang in a brief encounter in New Chandigarh area here.

A pistol recovered from the suspects. Photo: Ravi Kumar

Munish had been shot dead by two motorcycle-borne persons on Tuesday.

The two arrested shooters have been identified as Vikram Rana, alias Happy (23), a resident of Teorh village; and Kiran Singh (23), a resident of Guru Ram Dass Enclave in Kharar.

Suspects suffer bullet injuries SAS Nagar SSP Sandeep Garg said the two fired shots at the police party. “The police officials chased them and fired back in self-defence, during which both accused sustained bullet injuries. They have been admitted to a hospital,” he said.

Police officials said their teams recovered a .32-bore pistol along with six cartridges and four bullet shells from their possession. The police also impounded their motorcycle, which was used in the killing of Munish.

Injured suspects at a hospital after the encounter.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), SAS Nagar, Sandeep Garg said special police teams were constituted immediately after the registration of a murder case at the Sadar Kharar police station. He said, “Police teams from Special Cell of Mohali, led by DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu, followed the trail of the shooters and managed to trace them following reliable inputs and human-intel near Medicity in the New Chandigarh area.”

He said the two fired shots at the police party. “The police officials chased them and fired back in self-defence, during which both accused sustained bullet injuries. They have been admitted to a hospital,” he said.

The police had registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 25 of the Arms Act at Sadar Kharar after the killing of Munish.

