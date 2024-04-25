School notes: Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali

The school bid farewell to its Class 12 students in grand ceremony organised at the school campus. The event featured fun games and a ramp walk. Rachit Mehta and Harry Singh were adorned with sashes and crowns as Mr and Miss GJGS, respectively.

Saint Soldier International, Chd

The school celebrated Earth Day by organising activities tailored for different classes. The event featured collage-making, creating catalogues and transforming trash into treasure. The NSS Wing took out a rally in residential areas to spread awareness about the importance of preserving our planet.

St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

The school organised a special assembly to celebrate Earth Day, where students were encouraged to adopt a sustainable lifestyle and were made aware of the threats of exploiting natural resources. Students expressed themselves through poems and speeches. The event also featured a slogan-writing competition. Principal George S Shear appreciated the students’ efforts.

Shishu Niketan Public, Behlolpur

The students celebrated Earth Day on campus, where they made drawings about the planet, watered the plants and planted saplings.

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

World Book Day was celebrated on the school campus. The school remembered the glorious literary legacy of great writers and their marvellous work in a special assembly. The students expressed their thoughts on the unravelled world of books and the importance of reading through speeches and a street play.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

The school organised its one-of-a-kind school-cation, an overnight stay at the school campus for Class 6 students. The students forged new bonds with their classmates and cherished the moments they spent together. They engaged in various activities, such as pitching tents and practicing yoga, among others. Director Vineeta Arora urged students to participate in such camps and activities for their holistic development.

Campus notes

Department of Lifelong Learning, PU

The department started a three-month vocational course in carpentry. About 20 participants have been registered for this programme. Registrar Prof Yajvender Pal Verma formally inaugurated the course.

Centre for Women’s Studies, PU

The centre organised a special lecture on ‘Effective Search Strategy for Accessing E-Resources in Social Science Research’ for the faculty, guest faculty, research scholars and students of the university under the aegis of the special lecture series.

Chandigarh University, Mohali

Gurjot Singh Jaswal, a student of the university, has been bestowed with the DG NCC Commendation Card for his meritorious services by the Director General of the National Cadet Corps (DG NCC), Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh. He has been recommended by the Service Selection Board (SSB) for the Officer Cadre in the Indian Army.

Aryans Group of Colleges, Mohali

BSI Learning and Aryans Group of Colleges have signed an Expression of Interest (EoI) to create opportunities for Indian students to pursue Australian qualifications in India. The primary objectives of signing this EoI is to explore a potential collaboration to offer Australian skillsets and qualifications in business, leadership and management, project management, retail and hospitality, and fitness.

Sri Sukhmani College of Law, Dera Bassi

The BA LLB and LLB students of the college, along with faculty members, visited the Mohali District Courts to get exposure to professional skills. Over 50 students and four faculty members were part of the visit. The visit was organised to help the students understand the court proceedings. The students were explained about civil and criminal litigation and the differences between the two types of legal proceedings.

Punjab Engineering College

The Physics Department at the college organised a dynamic workshop cantered on ‘Quantum Materials: Shaping the Future of Technology’. A brochure for PEC’s latest 2-year M Tech programme on ‘Quantum Materials and Technology’ was also revealed during this event.

Rayat Bahra University, Mohali

In celebration of World Book Day, the University School of Allied Health Sciences of Rayat Bahra University organised a blood donation camp, underscoring the significance of both literacy and healthcare. Chancellor Gurvinder Singh Bahra was among the 53 individuals who donated blood.

