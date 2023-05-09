 Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath : The Tribune India

Indian Air Force Heritage Centre

Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Defence Minister unveils Indian Air Force Heritage Centre, says will motivate youth to imbibe values of armed forces

Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh flanked by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, with other IAF officials during the inauguration of the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre, Sector 18, in Chandigarh on Monday. MP Kirron Kher and UT Adviser Dharam Pal are also seen. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh today stressed the need for ensuring a secure environment and providing quality education to citizens to enable holistic development and progress of the country.

“The development of any nation and society depends to a great extent on the security system there. Rather, I would say security is the first requirement for the development of human life,” he said, while speaking at the inauguration of the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre, Sector 18, here.

“If a man does not have education, he can move towards education by making efforts. If someone does not have employment, he can gain employment by learning some skills. But if he does not have security, he is unable to do anything for society, even if he is endowed with education and employment, or money and wealth. Therefore, security is one of the first needs of human life,” he said.

Experiencing the thrill

Besides regular ticket, visitors can purchase an immersive experience ticket, giving them a chance to experience an aircraft simulator, AR/VR interaction, motivational theatre and holographic display. A maximum of 75 persons are allowed per day in three time slots (25 persons each) of 10 am, 12 noon & 3 pm.

Asserting there were no fixed dimensions of security, the Defence Minister said: “As time is changing, civilisation is moving forward, and science and technology are developing. The scope of security threats is also increasing in the same proportion. New weapons have come in the hands of anti-social elements, which may not be even visible to public but are capable of causing great harm.”

Top gun: A statue of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh.

Rajnath said if Chandigarh was taking steps towards preserving the legacy of the past, it was also keeping an eye on future goals i.e. betterment of citizens and upgrading their quality of life. “It will happen by strengthening the health, education and security system in the city,” the minister said, adding Chandigarh was one of the top cities of the country that was making strong strides in all these areas and moving forward step by step in the direction of preparing healthy, educated and skilled human resource.

Guides, café & more

  • Tourist guides are available at the heritage centre for assistance
  • A café is open to visitors as well as general public at centre
  • Visitors can get memorabilia from souvenir shop managed by Chandigarh Tourism
Battle ready: Various IAF uniforms on display.

The heritage centre was a testament to the courage and dedication of all those who had served in the IAF, a tribute to their sacrifice and a reminder of their invaluable contribution in protecting the nation, said the Defence Minister while recalling the role of the IAF in the 1948 war, Goa Liberation War in 1961 as well as the 1962, 1965, 1971 and Kargil wars that showcased the force’s strength, commitment and professionalism.

IAF Heritage Centre Sector 18

Timings: 10 am to 6 pm

Closed on Mondays/gazetted holidays

Entry ticket costs: Rs 50

& Immersive experience ticket Rs 295

Children below 18 years are exempt from entry ticket

Get it via ‘Chandigarh Tourism’ app or at IAF Heritage Centre, Sec 18

14,000 tickets sold on Day 1

On Day 1, 14K tickets sold till evening; sale started at 12 noon

On the 1971 War, Rajnath stated the jointmanship, integration and commitment showcased by the three services was unprecedented and extraordinary.

Wingmen: Visitors check out a vintage aircraft at the centre.

He said the war was not fought for any land or power, but for humanity and democracy. “It was proof India believes in ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere’ and it is our duty to stand against any kind of injustice. Winning the war on the strength of our strategies and not imposing any kind of political control there symbolised India’s strengths as well as its values and cultural generosity,” he said.

The minister said the centre would serve as a source of inspiration for the future generations. “The IAF has a rich heritage and it is our responsibility to preserve and showcase it.

Lethal firepower: Pechora surface-to-air missiles.

This centre will become an important means of preserving the history of the IAF and motivating the youth to imbibe the values of the armed forces,” he said.

Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, local Member of Parliament Kirron Kher and senior officers of the Air Force and UT Administration were also present.

The centre is an embodiment of IAF’s rich history and legacy, and houses a collection of artefacts, murals and 3D dioramas, showcasing the evolution of the force since its inception, various operations undertaken through the years and achievements of its personnel.

Among key attractions are flight simulators, MiG-21, MiG-23, Gnat and HPT-32 aircraft and Pechora surface-to-air missiles. Scale models of aircraft, missiles and bombs, IAF accoutrements and murals are other highlights of the centre.

Centre testament to airmen’s courage

Heritage centre is a testament to courage of all those who served in the IAF, a tribute to their sacrifice and a reminder of their invaluable contribution in protecting the nation. — Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

2
Nation

Karnataka 'sovereignty' remark: BJP demands ECI to revoke registration of Congress

3
Diaspora

Indian woman engineer among 9 killed in mass shooting incident in US

4
Nation

3 civilians die as MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

5
Nation

Chinese 'militia' in close proximity of ASEAN-India warships in South China Sea

6
Delhi

Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest in Delhi; police say no untoward incident

7
Chandigarh

Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

8
Himachal

In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul receives snow

9
Sports

Asia Cup set to be moved out of Pakistan after ACC members reject PCB's hybrid model

10
Ludhiana

Gangster Sukha Barewalia shot dead in Ludhiana

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating on robust growth outlook

Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating on robust growth outlook

Another blast in Amritsar, explosive packed in can

Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

Equal number of Kukis, Meiteis in camps: Army

Equal number of Kukis, Meiteis in camps: Army

Rules out bias in rehab by security forces

National Investigation Agency searches under way in Tamil Nadu

National Investigation Agency searches under way in Tamil Nadu

Sources do not divulge details

Chinese ‘militia’ vessels sail close to Indian warships

Chinese ‘militia’ vessels sail close to Indian warships

Keep eye on ASEAN-India maritime exercise in South China Sea...


Cities

View All

37-year-old accountant shot dead in house by assailants

37-year-old accountant shot dead in house by assailants in Amritsar

Heritage Street blast: Tourism industry worried over fallout

4 hurt as jeep rams BRTS lane divider near Taran Wala Pul in Amritsar

Former sarpanch among three booked for murder attempt

Youth held while stealing iron grills in Amritsar

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Chandigarh gets biggest cow shelter

Chandigarh gets biggest cow shelter

Traffic curbs trigger gridlock in Chandigarh

123 CHB units up for grabs from May 11

Reach out to voter, BJP cadre told

Panchkula medical college to come up in Sec 32

Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

LG slams Delhi Jal Board over unhygienic water treatment plants

Days after gangster’s murder, top officials review security at Tihar Jail

Premium buses soon: Arvind Kejriwal

Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

CEO takes stock of final preparedness

A poll marked by switchovers, family splits

Petty crimes like snatchings, thefts find echo in election

Plantation drive along Chitti Bein opposed

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

Similar incident had taken place in city decade ago

Families of victims were living in miserable conditions

6 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

'Gangster' Sukha Barewalia shot dead at Haibowal

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

72 papers presented at varsity seminar

Two held for migrant’s murder

Farmers protest tardy lifting of wheat

Kheri Gujran students bag four medals in kickboxing