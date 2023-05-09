Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh today stressed the need for ensuring a secure environment and providing quality education to citizens to enable holistic development and progress of the country.

“The development of any nation and society depends to a great extent on the security system there. Rather, I would say security is the first requirement for the development of human life,” he said, while speaking at the inauguration of the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre, Sector 18, here.

“If a man does not have education, he can move towards education by making efforts. If someone does not have employment, he can gain employment by learning some skills. But if he does not have security, he is unable to do anything for society, even if he is endowed with education and employment, or money and wealth. Therefore, security is one of the first needs of human life,” he said.

Experiencing the thrill Besides regular ticket, visitors can purchase an immersive experience ticket, giving them a chance to experience an aircraft simulator, AR/VR interaction, motivational theatre and holographic display. A maximum of 75 persons are allowed per day in three time slots (25 persons each) of 10 am, 12 noon & 3 pm.

Asserting there were no fixed dimensions of security, the Defence Minister said: “As time is changing, civilisation is moving forward, and science and technology are developing. The scope of security threats is also increasing in the same proportion. New weapons have come in the hands of anti-social elements, which may not be even visible to public but are capable of causing great harm.”

Top gun: A statue of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh.

Rajnath said if Chandigarh was taking steps towards preserving the legacy of the past, it was also keeping an eye on future goals i.e. betterment of citizens and upgrading their quality of life. “It will happen by strengthening the health, education and security system in the city,” the minister said, adding Chandigarh was one of the top cities of the country that was making strong strides in all these areas and moving forward step by step in the direction of preparing healthy, educated and skilled human resource.

Guides, café & more Tourist guides are available at the heritage centre for assistance

A café is open to visitors as well as general public at centre

Visitors can get memorabilia from souvenir shop managed by Chandigarh Tourism

Battle ready: Various IAF uniforms on display.

The heritage centre was a testament to the courage and dedication of all those who had served in the IAF, a tribute to their sacrifice and a reminder of their invaluable contribution in protecting the nation, said the Defence Minister while recalling the role of the IAF in the 1948 war, Goa Liberation War in 1961 as well as the 1962, 1965, 1971 and Kargil wars that showcased the force’s strength, commitment and professionalism.

IAF Heritage Centre Sector 18 Timings: 10 am to 6 pm Closed on Mondays/gazetted holidays Entry ticket costs: Rs 50 & Immersive experience ticket Rs 295 Children below 18 years are exempt from entry ticket Get it via ‘Chandigarh Tourism’ app or at IAF Heritage Centre, Sec 18 14,000 tickets sold on Day 1 On Day 1, 14K tickets sold till evening; sale started at 12 noon

On the 1971 War, Rajnath stated the jointmanship, integration and commitment showcased by the three services was unprecedented and extraordinary.

Wingmen: Visitors check out a vintage aircraft at the centre.

He said the war was not fought for any land or power, but for humanity and democracy. “It was proof India believes in ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere’ and it is our duty to stand against any kind of injustice. Winning the war on the strength of our strategies and not imposing any kind of political control there symbolised India’s strengths as well as its values and cultural generosity,” he said.

The minister said the centre would serve as a source of inspiration for the future generations. “The IAF has a rich heritage and it is our responsibility to preserve and showcase it.

Lethal firepower: Pechora surface-to-air missiles.

This centre will become an important means of preserving the history of the IAF and motivating the youth to imbibe the values of the armed forces,” he said.

Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, local Member of Parliament Kirron Kher and senior officers of the Air Force and UT Administration were also present.

The centre is an embodiment of IAF’s rich history and legacy, and houses a collection of artefacts, murals and 3D dioramas, showcasing the evolution of the force since its inception, various operations undertaken through the years and achievements of its personnel.

Among key attractions are flight simulators, MiG-21, MiG-23, Gnat and HPT-32 aircraft and Pechora surface-to-air missiles. Scale models of aircraft, missiles and bombs, IAF accoutrements and murals are other highlights of the centre.