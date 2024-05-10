Self-defence informative session organised

Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh

A self-defence informative session was organised by the SWAYAM group at the school. The session was organised for the students in classes 7 to 10.

St Soldier International Convent, Mohali

The school hosted ‘TechFest 2024’, a vibrant celebration of technology and innovation. The event showcased the remarkable talents of students from 19 schools across the Tricity. The festival was divided into two segments — Technothon and Robothon — offering a diverse array of competitions to engage the participants.

Saint Soldier International, Chd

The school organised its junior investiture ceremony. The school adviser, Vijaya Sidhu, presented the badge of junior head boy to Akshay of Class 5. The principal, Anisha Ghuman, bestowed the badge upon the junior head girl, Sarah Khajuria of Class 5. The newly appointed council members took an oath of duty, reinforcing their commitment to their new roles and responsibilities.

St Joseph Sr Sec School, Chd

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently concluded a highly successful workshop in Chandigarh focusing on active learning and the implementation of the Prospective Resource Person (PRP) initiative at the school. The principal, Monica Chawla and the guest speaker captivated the participants with insights into active learning.

AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Mohali

Students expressed love and gratitude towards their mothers by singing songs to celebrate Mother’s Day on campus. The day featured various fun-filled games for the mothers.

PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

Mother’s Day was celebrated at the school. An array of activities were conducted at the school in which students of classes 6 to 10 displayed their skills and creativity while preparing unique and special cards for their mothers.

