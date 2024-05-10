Rs 22 lakh seized in North Delhi

PTI

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the police have seized Rs 22 lakh from a person in North Delhi. The accused, identified as Ankur (31) of Tri Nagar, was arrested by a police team deployed at Pul Mithai on Tuesday to monitor the movement of unaccounted cash and illicit liquor. The accused was handed over to the Static Surveillance Team. TNS

2020 riots: Tahir Hussain gets bail

New Delhi: A court here has granted bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Husain in one of the 2020 Delhi riots cases, saying his role in it was “remote in nature” and he has already spent over three years in custody. Hussain will, however, continue to be behind bars as he is an accused in other rioting cases. PTI

Man held for molesting boy

New Delhi: The police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault on a 16-year-old boy in a Metro train. The boy had shared his ordeal on X in a series of posts, writing that a co-passenger tried to touch his private parts and also stalked him on the station premises.

