AIIMS marks foundation day, minister hails journey

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 25

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on Monday marked its 68th Foundation Day, celebrating the premiere tertiary care institute’s glorious journey.

It was on this day 68 years ago that AIIMS started the first batch of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor Surgery (MBBS) courses.

Presiding over the celebrations, Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare SP Singh Baghel said, “Every child in India has heard the name of AIIMS because of the reputation spread across the country. Its name has passed on from generation-to-generation.”

Lived up to its reputation Over its 68 years of existence, AIIMS-Delhi has truly lived up to its reputation as the premier healthcare institution of the country. —SP Singh Baghel, Union Minister

The MoS shared the stage with M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS; VK Paul, member, Health, NITI Aayog; Dean (Academic) Minu Bajpai and Registrar Girija Rath.

Addressing the event, DR M Srinivas said, “Even with a large number of institutions coming up across the country, AIIMS-Delhi has become the mother AIIMS like institutions elsewhere and The AIIMS of the country.”

#AIIMS