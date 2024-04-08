BJP’s Chandni Chowk candidate pledges multi-speciality hospital

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 7

Calling upon the electorate to exercise their franchise with utmost sincerity, Praveen Khandelwal, BJP candidate from the Chandni Chowk constituency, unveiled ambitious plans for the area during his Jan Sampark Abhiyan on Sunday.

Engaging with constituents and addressing grievances, Khandelwal outlined his unique “Nelson” formula, advocating a 1-1-1 approach focusing on organisational strength, representation in the Delhi Assembly and a decisive victory in the General Election.

Khandelwal toured various areas of the constituency, engaging with constituents, including members of Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs), to address their concerns. He pledged full assistance in resolving their issues once in office.

Revealing plans for a 200-bed multi-speciality hospital to be established at Keshavpuram within his first 100 days as an elected official, Khandelwal expressed confidence in presenting the proposal to PM Narendra Modi. He asserted that he believes that the proposal will be successfully realised, bringing the vision of a state-of-the-art hospital to fruition.

“We aspire to transform Chandni Chowk into a model Lok Sabha constituency, while also empowering RWAs to serve as platforms for community dialogue,” he added.

Buoyed by the popular slogan ‘Ab ki baar, 400 paar’, Khandelwal expressed optimism about his electoral prospects and his determination to secure a resounding victory.

Throughout the day, he traversed Shalimar Bagh, Model Town, Kalyan Vihar, Gurmandi and Gujranwala Town, receiving overwhelming support from residents.

He demanded thorough investigations by agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and Central Vigilance Commission into sensitive cases, emphasising the need for immediate resignations from Kejriwal and his associates.

“The liberation of nearly 20 million people of Delhi from these foreign CI agents is imperative,” Goyal proclaimed, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

