Delhi’s air quality improves slightly, but still ‘very poor’

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, November 7

As the national capital deals with air pollution menace, the air quality showed a slight improvement on Tuesday, shifting from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ category. Against yesterday’s overall air quality index (AQI) at 421, the AQI in Delhi today stood at 395.

The Indian Meteorological Department, the agency responsible for weather forecast, has predicted very light rainfall this week. The IMD in its seven-day weather forecast has predicted rainfall in Delhi on Thursday saying, “On November 9, it will be partly cloudy with the possibility of very light rain/drizzle at night at one or two places, improving the air quality in the region.”

The Ministry of Earth Sciences in its 72-hour forecast said the air quality could deteriorate tomorrow and would subsequently improve further in the next two days.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had announced on Monday that a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal decided to implement the odd-even scheme from November 13-20 to control the rising pollution in the city.

The minister today held a meeting with officials of the Transport Department, Environment Department and Traffic Police Department to make preparations for the proposed odd-even car rationing scheme to be enforced from November 13. Rai said, “We will incorporate the orders and suggestions of the Supreme Court and accordingly plan the scheme.”

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “It appears as if no checking is being carried out at the borders to restrict the entry of polluting vehicles into Delhi. It is requested that all agencies and departments be directed to ensure proper checking of polluting vehicles, whose entry is restricted as per stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan.”

