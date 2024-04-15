Dhoom-inspired robbers nabbed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The police arrested three persons on the charge of robbery, an official said on Sunday. Inspired by the Bollywood film Dhoom, the trio allegedly used high-speed motorcycles during the robberies. They were identified as Ashraf (23), Taufiq (24) and Istekar (22). DCP (crime branch) Amit Goel said, “On April 10, a tip-off was received about the Ashraf’s presence in the Johripur area. Later, raids were conducted in this area and in Loni (UP) and the three were apprehended.” The police said their arrest had helped them resolve 26 cases of robbery and snatching registered in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad over the last fortnight. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that Nazakat Ali, known as KTM, was the gang leader. PTI

1.26 lakh traffic violators booked

New Delhi: More than 1.26 lakh commuters have been booked for stop-line violations in the first three months of 2024, which is 20 per cent higher than the last year during the same period, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Sunday. The police said they had initiated special drives against stop-line violations and booked 1,26,084 violators from January 1 to March 31, compared to 1,05,317 in 2023 in the same period. The traffic police said they had also carried out a thorough analysis of the top 10 traffic circles with the most challans issued in 2024. “By highlighting the regions with the highest frequency of traffic infractions, this study enables focused enforcement actions to increase road safety,” the statement said. PTI

Outlines roadmap for next 25 yrs: BJP

New Delhi: Delhi BJP on Sunday welcomed the party’s election manifesto. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the manifesto is based on the achievements of the Modi government over the past 10 years and outlines the roadmap for the development of the next two and a half decades.

