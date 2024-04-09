Face-off with Speaker, BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 8

BJP MLAs faced eviction from the Delhi Assembly on Monday as they pushed for a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), sparking a tense confrontation with the Speaker.

‘Loss of Rs 73K crore incurred’ The DJB has become a mine of corruption, with scams depleting its resources. People are suffering due to water scarcity. The Delhi Government’s own report reveals a staggering loss of Rs 73,000 crore in the DJB’s finances, with no accountability for Rs 28,400 crore. — Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition

The day’s proceedings commenced with members addressing issues pertinent to their respective constituencies. However, tensions escalated when BJP legislators insisted on discussing purported irregularities within the DJB.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel promptly dismissed their request, instructing Opposition members to resume their seats. Refusing to relent, the BJP MLAs persisted, prompting Goel to summon marshals to escort them out of the chamber.

Following their expulsion, the BJP MLAs staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue within the Assembly premises, rallying for the filing of an FIR and the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri lamented, “The DJB has become a mine of corruption, with scams depleting its resources. People are suffering due to water scarcity. The Delhi Government’s own report reveals a staggering loss of Rs 73,000 crore in the DJB’s finances, with no accountability for Rs 28,400 crore.”

Stressing the urgency of addressing the issue, Bidhuri asserted, “The diversion of funds allocated to the DJB for other purposes has resulted in colossal losses. Such a critical matter warrants discussion as the public is disillusioned and distressed.”

Additionally, BJP MLAs echoed the demand for a debate, only to face expulsion from the Speaker. The BJP legislators raised slogans outside the Assembly, denouncing what they perceived as “dictatorial actions”.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP