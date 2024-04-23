Fly ash leading to air pollution

The usage of fly ash in the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has become a cause for concern for local residents and commuters, owing to the lack of proper measures. As water is not sprinkled regularly on the dumped ash, its particles in the atmosphere are resulting in acute air pollution on the bypass near Sector 8 and Sector 89 in Faridabad. The pollution control board should take note of the problem and resolve it. Besides, there is a need for a slip road as the ongoing construction of the expressway often hampers the traffic movement. Varun Sheokand, Faridabad

‘Unauthorised’ construction

T HE ‘unauthorised’ construction at the CA Block in Shalimar Bagh of Delhi needs to be checked. The RWA and the authorities have allegedly colluded with offenders. The registration file, as sought under the RTI, revealed that the necessary certificate from the DDA vice-chairman was not placed and the registration was, thus, a blatant violation of the law. The Chief Justice of the Delhi HC should take note of this and seek report from the Shalimar Bagh SHO and Civil Judge Northwest Delhi in this regard. Dinesh Bhagat, Delhi

What our readers say

