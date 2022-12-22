Government will ensure 24x7 water supply in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Manish Sisodia claimed that the UT government was working to esnure 24x7 water supply to every household in the Capital. He made the comment yesterday after he approved the construction of a 2 million gallons daily recycling plant at the Bawana Water Treatment Plant (WTP) under the Delhi Jal Board.

The project is projected to cost Rs 10.3 crore. The Delhi Government also calimed that the plant was being built keeping in view the future demand of water in the city. Sisodia also instructed the officials to complete the plant within the stipulated timeline and at par with global standards.

The Deputy CM said the water was being allocated in the city on the basis of old rules, meanwhile, the population had increased manifold. “The government is not only working to ensure 24x7 water supply to each household but also constructing projects to meet the future demand,” he added.

The Delhi Jal Board was also working to curb water pollution in order to deal with the increasing water demand, especially during the summer, Sisodia added.