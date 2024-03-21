Mayor Oberoi promises stringent action against illegal parking lots in Delhi

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, March 20
Addressing concerns over mushrooming unauthorised parking facilities in the city, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi pledged to take stringent action against the owners of parking lots that were being operated without authorisation. At a press conference held at the Aam Aadmi Party’s headquarters, she released a list of 403 authorised parking lots across 12 zones under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
“We have now released a comprehensive list of authorised parking lots. Any lot not included in this list is deemed illegal and appropriate action will be taken against its owner,” Oberoi said.
Highlighting the alleged proliferation of illegal parking facilities during the previous BJP-led MCD, Oberoi said there was urgent need to address the issue.
“Illegal parking facilities affect both residents and transportation in the city. During the previous BJP governance, illegal parking facilities proliferated across the city,” she added.
Oberoi also launched a dedicated email address, [email protected], for the public to report unauthorised parking activities in the city.
Reacting to Oberoi’s remarks, Leader of Opposition in the MCD, Raja Iqbal Singh, criticised the Mayor’s handling of the issue, alleging that illegal parking had thrived under AAP’s governance.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor expressed scepticism regarding Oberoi’s approach, questioning the timing of her actions. He raised concern over the effectiveness of the Mayor’s measures and called for greater accountability in addressing illegal parking.
“The people of Delhi want to know from the Mayor that during her 400 days in power, how many illegal parking lots were raided by her or MCD officials,” Kapoor said.
Give data on action so far: BJP
The people of Delhi want to know from the Mayor that during her 400 days in power, how many illegal parking lots were raided by her or MCD officials. — Praveen Shankar Kapoor, spokesperson, Delhi BJP
