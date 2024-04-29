New Delhi: SI’s scooter hits divider, dies

PTI

New Delhi: A Delhi Police Sub-Inspector was killed after his scooter hit a divider here, officials on Sunday said. The deceased has been identified as NK Pavitharan, who was attached to the crime team of East district, they said. Around 10.30 pm on Saturday, Pavitharan lost balance and his scooter hit a divider, leaving him seriously injured, a senior police officer said. The officer added that he was rushed to the Lady Harding Hospital, where he was declared dead. pti

3 tamper with ATM, arrested

New Delhi: Three men have been arrested for allegedly tampering with ATM machines for duping people. Vishal Negi (30), Amit Mehra (37) and Vijay Kumar (26) used to damage card reader slots in ATMs so that when someone puts their card in, it gets stuck there, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said. “Later, they would secretly see the PIN number and ask the customer to raise a complaint with the bank. If the customer leaves the ATM without removing the card, the accused used to remove it later and make the transactions,” the DCP said.