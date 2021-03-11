Over 90 vehicles gutted in Delhi metro parking fire

New Delhi, June 8
Over 90 vehicles, including 10 cars, were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a metro parking lot in the national capital on Wednesday morning, an official said.
No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.
The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident around 5.00 a.m. at the Main Tikona Park, Jamia Nagar in South-East Delhi after which as many as 11 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
"The fire has damaged in 10 cars, 1 motorcycle, 2 scooties, 30 new e-rickshaw, 50 old e-rickshaw in a metro parking," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said.
He further said that the fire has now been extinguished and the situation is now under control. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab police seek Red Corner Notice for Sidhu Moosewala killing conspirator Goldy Brar
Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, an active member of Lawr...
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police
Arrested suspect identified as Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias...
Some defence infra being set up by China near its border with India alarming: US commander
Armed forces of both the countries have been engaged in bord...
De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane: DGCA to airlines
‘Airport operators to take help of the local police and secu...