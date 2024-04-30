Why is PM Modi silent on Prajwal Revanna, asks AAP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 29

The AAP on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi following allegations raised against Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna regarding a sex scandal and abuse of women. The BJP is in alliance with the JD(S) in Karnataka, and Revanna, grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda, is the candidate from the Hassan constituency. A case has been filed against him in Bengaluru.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said this sex scandal was more disgusting and horrifying than the Nithari case. “But PM Narendra Modi, who preaches about ‘Beti Bachao’ and women’s safety, is silent on this,” he added.

He said by now, PM Modi should have expelled him from his alliance. Singh questioned what action has been taken against Revanna.

Pm campaigned for him The PM himself campaigned for the main accused of this sex scandal. He appealed to the people to vote for the main accused in the Lok Sabha elections with folded hands. — Sanjay Singh, MP, Rajya Sabha

AAP leader Dilip Pandey remarked, “There are around 3,000 videos in which women are being sexually abused…Today, every citizen of the country, regardless of their political affiliation…after learning about the country’s biggest sex scandal, feels ashamed. Everyone feels ashamed because the Prime Minister himself campaigned for the main accused of this sex scandal; the PM appealed to the people to vote for the main accused in the Lok Sabha election with folded hands.”

“BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda, in his letter to state party chief BY Vijayendra, had warned the leadership about the serious allegations against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna. The BJP leader had also mentioned that he was in possession of a pen drive which consisted of 2,976 video clips allegedly shot by Revanna to blackmail women,” he added.

Lashing out at the BJP and PM Modi, he said, “Despite all of this being in the PM’s knowledge and the top leadership of the BJP, you have made this perpetrator a part of your political alliance. You have given him a ticket, and the nation drowned in shame when you (PM Modi) appealed for votes for this criminal.”

Pandey further questioned how the women of the country can expect safety from your party, government, and you (PM Modi).

