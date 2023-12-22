Panel’s concerns

IN a report tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has expressed concern over the considerable delay in the supply of light combat aircraft by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to the Indian Air Force (IAF). The panel has recommended that the government should consider buying fifth-generation fighter aircraft ‘over the counter’ without ‘losing time’ so as to ‘keep the force in a comfortable position’. The committee has suggested this option in view of the apparently slow progress being made to procure 114 multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA). It was in April 2019 that the IAF had initiated the process to acquire the MRFA at a cost of around $18 billion.

Considering the fact that India is wedged between two hostile neighbours, it is imperative to keep the defence forces in a perpetual state of combat readiness. Airpower has a key role to play in this regard, even as the IAF currently has 31 fighter aircraft squadrons against the authorised strength of 42. Fast-tracking of procurements is a must to ensure that the IAF’s fighting capabilities are not compromised.

Another cause for concern is the drop in the share of R&D funds in the expenditure of the Defence Research and Development Organisation. A higher budgetary allocation for research and development is required to give an impetus to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The panel has also recommended that pragmatic targets should be set for theaterisation of the armed forces. This all-important integration, which envisages optimal utilisation of resources, has already got inordinately delayed. A nation whose military is counted among the most formidable ones in the world cannot afford to show any laxity or apathy that can be exploited by the enemy.

