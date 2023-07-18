From cleaning to writing, AI has completely taken over our lives. Here’s what celebrities think about this development…

Amazing efficiency
Romiit Raaj
AI is amazing. Recently, I used AI to create my work profile, and I sent it, along with my pictures, to director Vikram Motwane. I was impressed that my entire life history was covered on paper in seconds, and all I had to do was copy and paste. Life is all about saving time and being efficient at work today, and I believe AI will make things more professional.
Affecting thinking ability
Siddharth Joukani
It affects logical reasoning. The information we are receiving from ChatGPT is the information that has been fed to the servers, and it is not up-to-date; it was last updated in 2021.
Core competence
Lokit Phulwani
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to become a core component of all modern software over the coming years. For instance, AI can identify an individual’s personality traits based exclusively on what Facebook posts they have liked.
A new future
Chitra Vakil Sharma
There would always be humans in the loop, but the skill set of the future would change. There would be enough opportunities with growth in the market. Jobs involving manual labour would change, but high-skill jobs would come up in the market. Post offices have closed with email, cameras have been replaced with smart phones, but jobs are generated in different sectors. We just need to embrace change and move forward with new technologies.
AI is limited
Madalsa Sharma
The use of Artificial Intelligence is undoubtedly an amazing idea. But again, it is the result of programming done by humans. AI is limited, while the human mind has no limits so far.
Human over AI
Ruhaan Saapru
According to me, the only region where AI overpowers humans is their efficiency, and that’s the reason AI was created. However, we humans have vision, creativity, and problem-solving skills that machines cannot master. The one difference that makes humans better than AI is that humans have the ability to think as per the situation and emotion.
It’s revolutionary
Arun Mandola
ChatGPT is just in the initial stage, but it has already completed many tasks, making it one of the biggest revolutions in the last 100 years. With just one click and at half the price, you can receive efficient and quick work. Currently, I am managing my entire household with the help of AI. I no longer need a servant to clean my house. With just one click, my AI robot cleans my house.
Tread carefully
Charrul Malik
AI is a technology that has been developed to help humans, and it is important that we understand its role in our lives. Similar to all other innovations in the past, we need to ensure it doesn’t become the cause of insecurity or an inability to learn. It is imperative that humans continue to stay involved in the process!
Just a disruptor
Nikhil Nanda
In earlier times, when computers came along, the typists working on typewriters lost their jobs. People thought it was the end of manual labour, but over time it has increased and improved efficiency, the output has gone up multiple times, and there have been multiple employment opportunities. In the case of AI, we are also going to see a lot more advances. I don’t think it would cause any major job losses, but it’s going to be a big disruptor, which will improve in times to come.
