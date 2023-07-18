 From cleaning to writing, AI has completely taken over our lives. Here’s what celebrities think about this development… : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • From cleaning to writing, AI has completely taken over our lives. Here’s what celebrities think about this development…

From cleaning to writing, AI has completely taken over our lives. Here’s what celebrities think about this development…

From cleaning to writing, AI has completely taken over our lives. Here’s what celebrities think about this development…

Madalsa Sharma



Amazing efficiency

Romiit Raaj

AI is amazing. Recently, I used AI to create my work profile, and I sent it, along with my pictures, to director Vikram Motwane. I was impressed that my entire life history was covered on paper in seconds, and all I had to do was copy and paste. Life is all about saving time and being efficient at work today, and I believe AI will make things more professional.

Affecting thinking ability
Siddharth Joukani

Siddharth Joukani

It affects logical reasoning. The information we are receiving from ChatGPT is the information that has been fed to the servers, and it is not up-to-date; it was last updated in 2021.

Core competence
Lokit Phulwani

Lokit Phulwani

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to become a core component of all modern software over the coming years. For instance, AI can identify an individual’s personality traits based exclusively on what Facebook posts they have liked.

A new future
Chitra Vakil Sharma

Chitra Vakil Sharma

There would always be humans in the loop, but the skill set of the future would change. There would be enough opportunities with growth in the market. Jobs involving manual labour would change, but high-skill jobs would come up in the market. Post offices have closed with email, cameras have been replaced with smart phones, but jobs are generated in different sectors. We just need to embrace change and move forward with new technologies.

AI is limited
Madalsa Sharma

The use of Artificial Intelligence is undoubtedly an amazing idea. But again, it is the result of programming done by humans. AI is limited, while the human mind has no limits so far.

Human over AI
Ruhaan Saapru

Ruhaan Saapru

According to me, the only region where AI overpowers humans is their efficiency, and that’s the reason AI was created. However, we humans have vision, creativity, and problem-solving skills that machines cannot master. The one difference that makes humans better than AI is that humans have the ability to think as per the situation and emotion.

It’s revolutionary
Arun Mandola

Arun Mandola

ChatGPT is just in the initial stage, but it has already completed many tasks, making it one of the biggest revolutions in the last 100 years. With just one click and at half the price, you can receive efficient and quick work. Currently, I am managing my entire household with the help of AI. I no longer need a servant to clean my house. With just one click, my AI robot cleans my house.

Tread carefully
Charrul Malik

Charrul Malik

AI is a technology that has been developed to help humans, and it is important that we understand its role in our lives. Similar to all other innovations in the past, we need to ensure it doesn’t become the cause of insecurity or an inability to learn. It is imperative that humans continue to stay involved in the process!

Just a disruptor
Nikhil Nanda

Nikhil Nanda

In earlier times, when computers came along, the typists working on typewriters lost their jobs. People thought it was the end of manual labour, but over time it has increased and improved efficiency, the output has gone up multiple times, and there have been multiple employment opportunities. In the case of AI, we are also going to see a lot more advances. I don’t think it would cause any major job losses, but it’s going to be a big disruptor, which will improve in times to come.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh is Punjab's new Home Secretary

2
Himachal

Fake diabetes, multivitamin medicines worth Rs 55 lakh for sale in Delhi, Haryana seized in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi

3
Punjab

Calling special Assembly session in June was 'breach of law', Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

4
World

Afghan famous singer Hasiba Noori killed by 'unknown gunmen' in Pakistan

5
World

Seema Haider sneaked into India out of love for Hindu man: Pak intelligence agencies

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sees red over release of SGPC bank account details by SAD chief

7
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

8
Nation

'United We Stand' is Opposition's slogan as leaders of 26 parties begin 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru

9
Nation

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, her Indian partner Sachin questioned by UP Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad

10
Nation

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to 'paralyse' Capital, SC told

Don't Miss

View All
Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Top News

4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Poonch

4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch

A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...

Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Australia pulls out of hosting

Australia's Victoria withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games

Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...

Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...

Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death

Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death

Chandy died on Tuesday morning

Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar

Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar

Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers


Cities

View All

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

Punjab govt releases Rs 27.77 crore grant for repair of rain-affected schools

Gulmohar Avenue residents tell Amritsar MC to stop misuse of infrastructure

Custodial death: PSHRC recommends Rs 3 lakh relief for family of deceased

Man found murdered in Indira Colony

~6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

Rs 6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

BTech student shot dead, friend injured

Murder FIR day after woman falls to death

PGI under strain: Nephrology Dept wants specialised staff as clinical load up 30% in 3 yrs

‘Hefty’ water bills irk Panchkula residents

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM, L-G to rise above bickering over DERC chief’s post

Delhi L-G VK Saxena defends sacking of 437 fellows in Supreme Court

Arms suppliers arrested with 15 pistols in Delhi

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

Govt schoolteacher sets an example

MP Mittal visits flood-hit Shahkot area, honours volunteers for helping needy

Flood fury: Barring 15, other schools reopen

Speed up relief work, Kapurthala DC tells officials

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Health Dept conducts door-to-door survey

Giaspura Tragedy: Magisterial inquiry recommends sewer gas audit, training

Recently recarpeted portions of Hambran Road start peeling off

PPCB acts against factory making single-use plastic

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Patiala DC holds meeting on post deluge situation

Water supplied by MC safe, claims Patiala Admn

Residents start sit-in over dump on Sirhind Choe banks